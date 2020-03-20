Blood drive set at church in city
WEST END — An emergency Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Saturday’s Bread reacts to virus
DOWNTOWN — Saturday’s Bread, the neighborhood kitchen at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta reports that it will distribute takeout, take-free only food items for all in need during the period of social distancing and other precautions designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a media release, allowable measures are being taken by the board of directors to continue to be able to provide safe preparation and distribution of meals for its patrons.
Guests should plan to arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and will be allowed in small groups to receive goods.
They are also asked to notify staff if they can deliver items to the homebound friends or family.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/SaturdaysBread/ for more information.
Library gazebo to be filled with materials
CHESTNUT STREET — Free books and state tax forms will be available in Huntington Memorial Library’s gazebo starting Monday, March 23. The gazebo is behind the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, selections may be made during daylight hours.
In keeping with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, one individual or one family should be allowed in the gazebo at a time. The selection of materials will be refreshed regularly.
WiFi near the building remains on even though the library is closed. It is recommended that drivers park along the side of the building for the best signal strength while also staying apart from others.
