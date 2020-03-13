Dressing in green encouraged at dance
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance for the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Great Room at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Round and square dancing will be with Country Express.
Prizes will be awarded to those judged to be wearing the best green outfits in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day. Refreshments will be available.
