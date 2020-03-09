Petitions available for board vacancies
CENTER CITY — The deadline to file petitions for the two vacancies on the Oneonta City School District Board of Education is 3:30 p.m. April 30. Petitions are available at the district office at 31 Center St. in Oneonta between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Voter registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at 31 Center St. Anyone who wishes to vote in the district election and budget vote scheduled for May 19, who is not permanently registered or who did not vote in the Nov. 5, 2019 election, may do so at that time.
Call District Clerk Eileen Lishansky at 607-433-8232, ext. 1300, for more information.
Irish quartet set to perform at club
CHESTNUT STREET — Tickets at $20 per person are still available for The Stoutmen, an Irish folk quartet scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A $7 fish and chips dinner with bread pudding for dessert will precede the show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Call 607-432-0494 for concert tickets, dinner reservations and more information.
Blood drive set at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Spinning sessions to be offered at Y
DOWNTOWN — Session II of Winter Sunday Spin will be offered from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Sundays from March 15 to April 19, at the Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, no fewer than five and as many as 17 riders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The non-refundable cost per session is $24 for members or $48.
Sessions will focus on endurance on March 15; strength on March 22; interval riding on March 29; a race will be held April 5; there will be no class April 12; and on April 19, a 90-minute ride and 20 minute post ride stretch will be held. Makeup dates will be offered for any canceled programs.
Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org for more information and to register.
