ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/hkzn77wa.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yz4sh5zj.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Meeting to feature Australian quilts
WEST END — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet on Thursday, May 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
A program on Australia’s rich quilt heritage will be presented by member Lucy Kise.
The monthly collection will benefit Ukraine relief. Any checks should be made payable to AMERICARES. Donations may also be made in cash.
History Center set to reopen Friday
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta will be the site of a grand reopening celebration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 13.
According to a media release, the evening will include welcoming remarks, tours, live entertainment and the opening of a permanent exhibit called “Small Communities, Big Ideas.” Beer and wine will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
The History Center has been closed since January for renovations.
Registration is requested and may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3t9supvp.
Shower to focus on everything baby
SOUTHSIDE — The eighth annual Building Healthy Families Community Baby Shower will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Southside Mall at 5006 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, presentations and information will focus on everything baby from pregnancy to birth, breastfeeding, fatherhood, and beyond.
Sponsored by Bassett Healthcare Network, Opportunities for Otsego and the Southside Mall, visit ofoinc.org/bhf for more informatiion.
Open-air diningto begin Saturday
DOWNTOWN — Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, for the season’s first Meet Me On Main Street open-air dining and shopping event.
According to a media release from Destination Oneonta, there will be live music, vendors, street sales and organized activities.
