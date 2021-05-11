Meetings offer weekly support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3wsmfvf9.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yutvznke.
Presentation set on taekwondo
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will present a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event on “Relieving Stress Through the Physical Activity Taekwondo with Levi” from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, via Zoom.
According to presenters, proper stretching, breathing and form will be reviewed after which the next steps in the taekwondo sequence will be explained. Ways that physical activity can be used as an effective coping skill will also be discussed.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yncmyure.
Call Brooke at 607-287-3264 for more information.
