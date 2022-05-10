Sauce for spaghetti to be demonstrated
ONEONTA — A virtual cookalong demonsration will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, for Family Resource Network’s Teen Scene and Dragon Dates program participants. Any school-aged youth may participate in Teen Scene programs. Dragon Dates programs are for individuals with Office of People With Developmental Disabilities.
According to a media release, using a recipe for homemade tomato sauce that will served over pasta along with garlic knots, participants will be led through preparing the ingredients to cooking them.
Ingredients needed for the cookalong will be provided to those who register by Monday, May 16.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yyd7vssy.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.