Support sessions set for this week
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Families may participate online using the video conferencing app Zoom or by phone.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 12. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybb7btqy.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybjhxzyu.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Bingo for families set for Wednesday
WEST END — Family Resource Network will host a virtual Dragon Dates bingo night using the video conferencing platform Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Multiple rounds of bingo will be played. All family members are encouraged to participate. Prizes will be given to the first person to successfully fill their bingo card in each round.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yavr6u8g.
An email with the link to the event and number of bingo cards needed will be sent after registration has been completed.
Call Kristin at FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
