Funds available to county agencies
ONEONTA — Qualifying agencies in Otsego County stand to receive federal funds from a combined allocation totaling $59,512 to supplement its emergency food and shelter programs. The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, as it is more familiarly known.
A local board of made up of representatives from religious, health and social service agencies, including United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties, will determine how Otsego County's funds will be distributed.
Public or private volunteer agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds are encouraged to contact Melissa Ryberg at 31 Maple St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or mryberg@unitedwaydo.org for more information and applications which need to be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
