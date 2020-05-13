Meter readings begin in two areas
WEST ONEONTA — Water meter readings began Wednesday, May 13, in the areas of Angel Heights and Morningside Heights.
According to a media release, residents who do not have a remote reader on their house will need to read their own meters and call the Town of Oneonta water and sewer office at 607-432-4581 to report the readings.
Call 607-432-4581 or email townonesewer@stny.rr.com for more information.
