Meetings offer way to share
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be offered by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5n95fpy.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4pvaphmc.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Session set on coping with grief
Family Resource Network’s online program for Parents of Children with Special Needs and Health Challenges focused on Helping Children Cope with Change, Grief and Loss, has been rescheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will identify the developmental stages and responses to grief and provide ways to provide transition support for grief.
The required registration may be completed athttps://tinyurl.com/3s6n9wnv.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
Club to serve dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dinner featuring chicken and biscuits will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 eat-in or takeout meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert. A beverage will be added to those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Band announced for dance
EAST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
