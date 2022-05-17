Vigil for Buffalo to be held locally
WEST END — A Prayer Vigil for Buffalo will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
All are welcome to share a prayer of comfort for the residents of a Buffalo neighborhood as they struggle with the mass shooting that resulted in the loss of 10 lives there Saturday, May. 14.
The event has the co-sponsorship of the Oneonta Area NAACP branch. Face masks are expected.
The program will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/Elm-Park-UMC-113490525350280.
Caregiver stressto be addressed
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present “Taking Care of You” online from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, for special needs caregivers and professionals in the human services field.
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Special Kara Georgi will focus on the personal impacts of providing care and support to individuals with disabilities. She will also address how to recognize and reduce stressors and increase self-awareness about roles and responsibilities.
Participants will hear how to increase their awareness of personal barriers to wellness and balance along with strategies and steps to help create more work-life balance and identify ways to nurture their health and develop resiliency.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yps3suu4
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Chicken and biscuit entree to be served
CHESTNUT STREET — A dinner featuring chicken and biscuits will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 eat-in or takeout meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert. A beverage will be added to those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Band announced for Sunday dance
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
