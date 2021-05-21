Podcast to feature urban bistro owner
ONEONTA — The podcast From Heartache to Healing and Hope at 9 a.m. Monday, May 24, will be held with featured guest Marc Renson, owner and operator of Ambition, an urban bistro in Schenectady described as funky that pivoted during the pandemic to offer “boozy muffins.”
Renson opened Ambition on April 10, 2000, more than 20 years ago with his then partner and now husband, Greg Salomon. Ambition was in a video produced by Broadway.com for Broadway’s On The Road touring production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Original New York “desperate housewife” and “Skinny Girl” Bethenny Frankel shot a video in Ambition recommending the bistro for Diners, Dives and Drive-ins. Barbara Eden, Pete Seeger, Alton Brown, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, Kristin Chenoweth, Marvin Hamlisch and George Hamilton are among the many celebrities who have patronized the bistro.
Renson is the author of his memoir, “Is the Coffee Fresh? Drama, dysfunction and daily life at a downtown coffee shop.”
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell.
The archived experiences shared by podcast guests are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetoheal ingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Scenario bingo to be introduced
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor the combined Teen Scene and Dragon event “Coping Skills Bingo” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, via Zoom.
According to a media release, virtual bingo will be played, but with a twist. Each letter/number combination will have a scenario associated with it. If a letter/number combination is called and players can put a chip on that combination, they will select a coping skill they would use in that situation.
Events related to the theme of mental health and coping skills have been held all during May. Participants will have the opportunity to think about and apply what they have learned over the month as well as discuss what works best for them.
Prizes will be awarded to the first person to get bingo in each round.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/482zv4vv.
Blood drive to be held at Foothills
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule a time to donate.
