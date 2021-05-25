Participants wanted for Oneonta parade
DOWNTOWN — A Memorial Day parade will be step off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, in front of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Market Street in Oneonta. The parade will proceed along Main Street to Neahwa Park where a solemn ceremony of remembrance will be held.
Any interested groups and businesses are welcome to participate and should report to Foothills at 9 a.m. Parade participants and spectators are required to wear masks.
The parade is supported by the American Legion, Destination Ononta and the City of Oneonta.
Call David Hayes at 607-353-9000 for more information.
Meetings designed to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/e7p7u7e.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4fdm7eac.
Baked ziti dinner to be held Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout baked ziti dinner will be offered to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will include baked ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, dinner rolls and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for for more information.
