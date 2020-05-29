Program to present outdoor activities
The next Virtual Teen Scene event sponsored by Family Resource Network in Oneonta will focus on “Outdoor Activities During Physical Distancing of COVID-19.” The program will be presented in a Zoom room from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, June 1, and is open to any school-aged youths.
Outdoor activities, that all comply with physical distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will be shared. Included will be gardening, making homemade bird feeders, rock painting, how to create wind chimes out of recycled materials and tie dye ideas to do from home.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yaxunoub after which an email will be sent with information needed to join the event. The names of all registrants will be entered for a prize drawing. The winner will receive a tie dye kit.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
Artwork activity set for Wednesday
Family Resource Network will host its second virtual Directed Artwork Dragon Date activity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, in a Zoom room.
Program Coordinator Kristin Winn will assist participants in the creation of an art piece. The art to be demonstrated will feature a variety of mediums including acrylic paints, watercolors, crayons, colored pencils, colored pens, markers and mixed media. Participants should join the meeting prepared with their selected supplies.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ydc9gspp afterwhich an email with the Zoom link for the event will be sent.
Parents and caregivers must attend. Siblings are encouraged to join.
Call Winn at FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
