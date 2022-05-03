Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/432s9ruj.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/79f3yd4x.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Rummage sale set at Oneonta church
CHESTNUT STREET — A rummage and book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and a bag sale will be featured from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Meatloaf dinner to be held Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Chicken barbecueto be held at club
SIXTH WARD — A dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue will be held from 1 p.m. until sold out Saturday, May 7, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
Dinners will include baked beans and coleslaw and will sell for $13.
Chicken halves will sell for $8 each.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information.
Show to celebrate spring and mothers
SOUTHSIDE — A Southside Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Southside Mall at 5006 State Route 23 in Oneonta.
Presented by the Mall and Essentials by DK, the celebration of spring and mothers will feature local crafters and direct sales consultants.
Dance to be held Sunday in West End
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing.
The dance is for all those 18 and older.
