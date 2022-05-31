Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/dsjpc7dy.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yy3yryz3
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
