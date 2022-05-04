Exhibit of paintingsset to open Friday
DOWNTOWN — An exhibit will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave., in Oneonta.
“Visits to Otsego County,” landscape paintings by Melissa Borko Tevere and Marc Pelletier, will be exhibited through May 21.
According to a media release, both artists are frequent visitors to Otsego County. Pelletier paints with oils and watercolors. What he creates is described as a multitude of vivid expressionistic brush strokes while Tevere prefers to create small, acrylic plein air paintings as well as combine paints with mixed media materials to expand and extend the boundaries of the landscape.
CANO is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.