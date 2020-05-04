Support sessions set for next week
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Families may participate online using the video conferencing app Zoom or by phone.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybaghsmo.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ycwl6z43.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Blood drive set for May 9 downtown
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta
Call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
