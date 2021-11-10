Anniversary to be marked by quilters
WEST ONEONTA — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Nov. 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Socialization will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The program, given by members, will feature ideas and techniques for quilters. A celebration honoring the 35th anniversary of the group’s founding will also take place. Members should bring their name tags and items for show and tell along with any guests.
The monthly collection will go to the Oneonta Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
