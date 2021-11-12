Lecture to focus on partisan gap
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Hartwick College Professor of Political Science Laurel Elder will speak about her book, “The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected but Republican Women Don’t” from 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, on the college campus.
The event is part of the 2021–22 Hartwick College Faculty Lecture Series.
According to a media release, Elder argues that long-term, structural changes in American electoral politics — including ideological, regional and racial realignments of the parties — has created an electoral and political environment conducive to the advancement of Democratic women congressional office seekers, but has created a much more challenging landscape for Republican women seeking office. “The partisan gap among the women in Congress holds significant consequences for the image, functioning, and viability of the two parties,” Elder stated in the release.
Attendees and all campus visitors must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be required to provide either their vaccination card or the New York State Excelsior Pass. Masks are required in all college buildings. Call 607-431-4921 or visit https://tinyurl.com/4na9vaa for more information.
Sunday night dance to be held downtown
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
Music for round and square dancing will be provided by Dirt Road Express. All those 18 and older may attend.
