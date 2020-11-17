Group’s meetings address challenges
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has weekly group meetings to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxh7awca.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov.19 . The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yyj66gcs. Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
