Online Salon set with local poet
DOWNTOWN — The next Writers Salon sponsored by Community Arts Network of Oneonta will feature published poet and SUNY Oneonta Assistant Professor of English Roger W. Hecht at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
The Zoom session will open at 7:15 p.m. Open mic, where up to six guests are encouraged register to give five minute readings, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Hecht will be introduced at 8 p.m.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/wxch8u9k for more information, including the link to join the event.
Call 607-432-2070 for more information.
Talk by ecologistto focus on crows
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host Behavioral Ecologist Anne Clark who will present Through the Eyes and Lives of Crows: Opportunities and Challenges of Anthropogenic Change” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Clark will introduce the complex social world of American crows, how they do or don’t fit the expected “urban adaptor,” but also how even small cities are environments that continue to challenge them.
She will also discuss the crow species globally, their scientific and ecological value and the possibility that many crow species could disappear in the face of complacency and anthropogenic change.
As further stated in the release, anthropogenic change, especially urbanization and climate change, is reportedly challenging all organisms, including humans, to adapt. Evolutionary ecologists predict that behaviorally more flexible animals, especially those that learn and transmit information socially, will adapt most successfully. Clark’s presentation is based on a 30-year study of one population in Ithaca.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/45v7nez3.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
Chicken parm to be served at local Club
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout chicken parmesan dinner will be served to the public at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
The $14 meal will include pasta, green salad, roll and dessert. Those who dine-in will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for reservations, takeout orders and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.