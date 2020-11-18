FRN to hear from two speakers Friday
Family Resource Network’s virtual November Lunch and Learn presentation will be held at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Sam Robinson with United Cerebral Palsy’s Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities and Don Wyckoff, Director of Community Relations at Catskill Center for Independence, will be the featured speakers. Robinson will talk about an assistance technology loan program and Wyckoff will discuss independent living services.
According to a media release, the series is designed to connect the FRN community with local resources, professionals and leaders.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y3vafgwd. Call 607-287-3816 for more information and to register by phone
Dinner to feature chicken & biscuits
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout chicken & biscuits dinner with dessert for $12 will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Costa Rica set to be explored in webinar
Ecologist and conservation biologist Peter Fauth will describe some of the natural history of Costa Rica and share some of the biodiversity he has observed during several visits to Costa Rica in a webinar sponsored by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
According to a media release, Fauth studies bird populations and communities in eastern U.S. While working on his doctorate degree at Purdue University, Fauth made his first trip to Costa Rica in 1995 to assist a colleague studying the cooperatively breeding Brown Jays. Fauth chairs the biology department at Hartwick College where he teaches ecology, evolution and ornithology courses and conducts forest-monitoring projects at Robert V. Riddell State Park.
The program is free. The required registration may be completed at doas.us/event/costa-ricas-biodiversity/.
