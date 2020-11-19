Podcast to address life during pandemic
The next podcast in the From Heartache To Healing and Hope series, at 9 a.m. Monday Nov. 23, will feature Kelsie Laing Rockefeller. She is the owner of Upstate Yoga Therapy as well as manager of Tribe Yoga in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Rockefeller’s podcast will address the different evolutions of her life and how she has navigated the pandemic professionally and personally, including a mountain top marriage planned in 10 days.
The podcast series is the creation of Bernadette Winters Bell, a life, loss and grief therapist with a private practice in Oneonta.
Presented bi-monthly, it is available in several formats and includes stories by guests of varying experiences that may help to shed light and offer hope during the challenging and unprecedented times presented by the ongoing pandemic.
Visit bernadettewinters bell.com for more information.
