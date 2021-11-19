Tree lightings set at three locations
Tree of Lights ceremonies will be hosted by Helios Care at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
According to a media release, the seasonal event honors and remembers loved ones with readings, remarks, music and personalized ornaments that are placed on trees. The trees will remain lit and may be visited throughout the holiday season. Ornaments will continue to be added as they are purchased.
In-person tree lighting ceremonies will be held at Helios Care at 297 River Street Service Road in Oneonta; at the bandstand in Courthouse Square in Delhi; and the United Methodist Church at 107 Chapel St. in Cobleskill. COVID protocols will also be in place at all three locations.
Visit www.helioscare.org, or contact Alicia Fish at 607-432-6773, or fish@helioscare.org to purchase ornaments and for more information.
