Holiday to affect meeting schedule
ONEONTA — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Family Resource Network in Oneonta will host a Tuesday group meeting only, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they share any pandemic-related feelings of isolation, challenges and offer solutions that have worked for them.
The next meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y2st9atd.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
