Church group plans Christmas Bazaar
CENTER CITY — St. Mary’s Rosary Society will sponsor a Christmas Bazaar from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 9 a.m. until noon Sunday, Dec. 12, at the parish center across the street from the church at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, proceeds from the sale of homemade cookies, cutlery and holiday decorations, will benefit the Jail Ministry of Otsego County’s outreach to children whose parents are incarcerated or in rehab.
Orders for cookies may be placed before or after the 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Dec. 4, or the 10:30 a.m. Mass Sunday, Dec. 5, by calling Mary at 607-435-6255.
Donations of new and gently used items may be dropped off at the parish center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, or 10.
Holiday lunch set by Golden Alumni
SIXTH WARD — The SUCO Golden Alumni will have its holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Bella Michaels Restaurant at 57 River St. in Oneonta
SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle will be the guest speaker.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, tossed salad, cranberry relish, coffee, tea, soda and homemade desserts.
The cost, including tip, will be $20 per person. Cash payment is requested.
Reservations should be made no later than Friday, Dec. 10, by calling Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367. Once a reservation has been made by someone, they will be held responsible for payment even if they do not attend.
Members are asked to bring donations of canned goods for The Lord’s Table of St. James’ Church in Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.