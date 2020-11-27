Virtual bingo setto include prizes
Family Resource Network will host a virtual bingo night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, for Teen Scene youths and Dragon Dates members.
Multiple rounds of bingo will be played. All family members are encouraged to participate.
Prizes will be given to the first person to successfully fill their bingo card in each round.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y5c2ux6y.
An email with the link to the event and number of bingo cards needed will be sent after registration has been completed.
Call Kristin at FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Ducks set to race virtually Dec. 1
The fifth annual but first-ever virtual Duck Derby fundraiser will be held by Family Resource Network from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to a media release, virtual duck races will be held throughout the day in multiple heats. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first place finishers in each race. Ducks are being sold for $5 each or 6 for $20.
Ducks may be purchased at tinyurl.com/y4zgr5jv.
Holiday characters return to downtown
DOWNTOWN — A moving display of elves and reindeer, holiday fixtures at Bresee’s Department Store for decades, will remain in the front windows of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta until Monday, Dec. 7.
According to a media release, the animatronic figures, now owned by St. James’ Manor, date back to the 1940s. They will be activated for a few minutes each hour the History Center is open.
Also from Bresee’s at the History Center are a life-size Santa with chair and mailbox. Two model train layouts, metal toy vehicles from the 1930s and White House holiday ornaments are also on display.
The History Center shop has items suitable for gift-giving, including Rockefeller/Oneonta tree ornaments made by Alpine Engraving on Water Street and Christmas and New Year’s greeting cards reproduced from vintage postcards.
Children who visit the History Center in December may choose from one of four free holiday craft kits.
Contact 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org, or visit www.OneontaHistory.org. for more information.
