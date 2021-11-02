PEO chapter sets Thursday meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
The theme of the meeting will be Shake it, bake it, and take it.
Call Adrienne at 1-607-547-7115 for more information.
Homemade Market to set up shop at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A Homemade Market will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, cooks and crafters will be there with their homemade specialties.
Bag sales to benefit local library group
ONEONTA — Friends of Huntington Memorial Library will be the November beneficiary of Hannaford Supermarket’s Community Bag Program.
According to a media release, the bags are designed to reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community.
Bags sell for $2.50 each and Friends of Huntington Memorial Library will receive a $1 for every bag sold in November.
Friends of Huntington Memorial Library was founded in 1991. Its mission is to maintain an association of individuals interested in strengthening the library, enhancing its collections and promoting its usefulness.
More information is available at hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.