Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p93rdmv.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yckredkb.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.