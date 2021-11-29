Meetings continue to share support

ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.

* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p93rdmv.

* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yckredkb.

Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you