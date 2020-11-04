Support session set for Thursday
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta offers online meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, the sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y26knls4.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Fish dinner set for Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A fried or baked haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. It will include french fries, coleslaw and dessert for $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.