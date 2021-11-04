Thanksgiving meal plans set in motion
DOWNTOWN — The annual Oneonta Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 25. Deliveries and takeout will be offered.
According to a media release, financial support is needed to fund the event. Only monetary contributions will be accepted as donations of turkeys or baked goods are not allowed. Checks may be mailed to St. Mary’s Church at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta with Thanksgiving on the memo line.
Adult volunteers will be needed as drivers, food preparers, cooks, meal packers and to help with cleanup from Monday, Nov. 23 through Thanksgiving Day. Interested volunteers are asked to call or text Cindy Korb at 1-607–267–0539 or email Thanksgivingvolunteer2021@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 19. Volunteers must be COVID vaccinated, wear masks and should be older than 18.
Contact Deb Bruce at 1-607-433-0356 or email oneontatathanksgiving@gmail.com by Monday, Nov. 22, to request meals by delivery or pickup at The Lord’s Table at 18 Elm St. in Oneonta.
The dinner is co-sponsored by St. Mary’s Church and the Oneonta community.
Call John Korb at 1-607-267-0527 for more information.
