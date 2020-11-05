Fish dinner setfor Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A fried or baked haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. It will include french fries, coleslaw and dessert for $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Fire commissioner needed in district
WEST ONEONTA — The annual meeting and election of the West Oneonta Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the West Oneonta Fire Station at 2865 County Highway 8 in West Oneonta.
A fire district commissioner will be elected to serve a five-year term to begin Jan. 1.
Interested candidates must file their names with the district no later than Wednesday, Nov. 18, at P.O. Box 3, West Oneonta, NY 13861.
Call 607-287-9660 for more information.
Auction proceeds to benefit GOHS
DOWNTOWN — The 14th annual Benefit Auction of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society will take place online. The auction site is accessible at www.32auctions.com/gohsbenefit.
Auction items include art, antiques, gift cards, books, furniture and experiences. Bidding will begin at noon Sunday, Nov. 15 and end at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
A sampling of auction items may be viewed at the GOHS History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.Help with navigating the auction site is also available at the History Center. The bidder’s name and contact information are required. Winning bidders may pay for their purchases at the auction site or the History Center.
Contact info@OneontaHistory or or 607-432-0960 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.