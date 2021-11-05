Podcast to feature Joanne Von Zwehl
ONEONTA — The podcast From Heartache to Healing and Hope will be aired at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
How guests practice and cultivate kindness as they collectively endure the second year of the pandemic will be highlighted throughout the podcast’s second season called Weathering the Storm; Cultivating Kindness.
According to a media release, Monday’s featured guest will be Joanne Von Zwehl, artist, mother of three and president of the Rosa Mystica Foundation and its House of Prayer in Edmeston. She is described as having an enthusiasm and zest for life that shows in all aspects of her work.
Hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook Live and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
