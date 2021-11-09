Meeting continueto focus on families
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/a983xn37.
There will not be a meeting Thursday, Nov. 11.
Society to host both live, online auctions
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s live Benefit Auction, will be held Friday, Nov. 19, at Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Southside Oneonta, with Kevin Herrick as auctioneer. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the auction will start at 6 p.m.
Admission is free. Quality Inn will provide drinks and food for purchase.
According to a media release, the live auction will end with drawings for a $50 gift card redeemable at next year’s auction and a 50/50 raffle. Ticket holders must be present to win.
Unvaccinated attendees will be required to wear masks at the live auction. Social distancing protocols and sanitation stations will be in place, masks will be available and chairs will be spaced out accordingly.
GOHS will offer an online auction from noon Friday, Nov. 12, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Each auction will have different items such as jewelry, arts and crafts, antiques, gift cards, wines and spirits, and experiences like event tickets, dinners, field trips, and overnight stays. The online auction may be viewed at www.32auctions.com/GOHSAuction2021.
Call 1-607-432-0960 for more information and to donate auction items
Sunday night dance to be held downtown
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
Music for round and square dancing will be provided by Dirt Road Express. All those 18 and older may attend.
