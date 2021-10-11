Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/7b99zf9y.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/cyc98j2m.
RSS to present Skate for Wellness
SOUTHSIDE — Skate for Wellness, a free community event for all ages to spread awareness of services and supports available in Otsego County, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 17, at Interskate 88 in Oneonta’s Southside. Tickets are limited to 100 people.
Rehabilitation Support Services will offer information about the resources available in the community. After visiting the information booths, attendees will have access to free skate rental and free laser tag. Register at SkateForWellness.eventbrite.com
The mission of Rehabilitation Support Services is “to enrich and empower the lives of individuals with severe psychiatric disabilities and substance use disorders by providing services and opportunities for meaningful emotional, social, vocational and educational growth. “
