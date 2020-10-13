Weekly meetings provide family support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y3eum5r3.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y26k8eac.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Organization sets Thursday meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Members are advised to call Adrienne at 607-437-7294 for more information.
Meatloaf on menu for Friday dinner at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The meal will cost $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Drive-thru job fair set for Wednesday
DAMASCHKE FIELD — Based on the reported success on a similar event in August, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host a drive-thru job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the parking lot at Damaschke Field at 15 James Georgeson Ave. in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Masked motorists will receive job listings and information on how to apply for available jobs through their passenger windows.
Contact Director of Events Kathryn Dailey at 607-432-4500, ext. 2, for more information.
Virtual bingo to include prizes for winners
WEST ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will host virtual bingo from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, for Teen Scene and Dragon Dates members, support group families and any youths or families working directly with the agency.
According to a media release, multiple rounds of bingo will be played and prizes will be given to the first person in each round to win bingo.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y24fnbyg.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Adaptive sports to be discussed Friday
Family Resource Network’s October Lunch and Learn program will be presented via Zoom by Greek Peak’s Director of Adaptive Snowsports John Cahill from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
According to a media release, Greek Peak Adaptive Snowsports has partnered with Move United (formerly the Disabled Sports USA) for the physically disabled and Special Olympics for the intellectually disabled. Cahill, who has been in his position for three years, will explain how downhill skiing, mono-skiing and snowboarding operates at Greek Peak and answer any questions.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y54sdro3 or by phone by calling Terry DiLuzio at 607-287-3816.
FRN’s Lunch and Learn series is designed to provide families a way to learn from presenters, form connections and support and learn from each other.
