Club to serve ham for dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring ham and scalloped potatoes will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include a vegetable and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Free daffodil bulbs to be distributed
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Garden Club will give away 5,000 daffodil bulbs to area residents at the Oneonta Farmer’s Market at 51 Market St. in Oneonta from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16. The bulbs will be packaged in bags of 25.
Contact Laurie Zimniewicz at lauriezimniewicz@gmail.com or 607-432-9273 for more information.
Skate for Wellness event to be Sunday
SOUTHSIDE — Skate for Wellness, a free community event for all ages to spread awareness of services and supports available in Otsego County, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 17, at Interskate 88 in Oneonta’s Southside. Tickets are limited to 100 people.
Rehabilitation Support Services will offer information about the resources available in the community. After visiting the information booths, attendees will have access to free skate rental and free laser tag. Register at SkateForWellness.event brite.com
Library to host Pumpkin Glow
DOWNTOWN — Huntington Memorial Library will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Glow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Carved pumpkins should be dropped off before 5 p.m.
Attendees will be able to take part in a jack-o-lantern lit stroll through Huntington Park on the Friday night before Halloween and well as vote on their favorite.
A $50 gift cards will be awarded to the People’s Choice pumpkin and to the best pumpkin that fits this year’s theme: “Your Favorite Spooky Story.”
Those who wish to carve a pumpkin for the glow may get one for free, through a partnership with Chestnut Park Rehab by emailing Huntington MemorialLibrary@gmail.com or calling 607-432-1980.
