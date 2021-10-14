Harvest Party set for Saturday in park
NEAHWA PARK — Destination Oneonta will sponsor a Harvest Party from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in Neahwa Park.
The free event will be a family-friendly celebration of the bounty and beauty of the season.
According to a media release, the event will include autumn-themed activities, music, food, harvest treats, games and a variety of vendors will market their products.
Visit www.destinationoneonta.com or DO’s Facebook page for more information.
GOHS reception to honor Bob Brzozowski
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will host a reception for retired Executive Director Bob Brzozowski from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. It will be held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Brzozowski’s 20-year tenure with GOHS will be celebrated.
Refreshments and cake will be served and a cash bar will be available.
The event is free and open to the public and will follow the most recent CDC guidelines and COVID safety protocols.
