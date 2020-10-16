Weekly lunches set to return at club
SIXTH WARD — A spaghetti lunch will be served weekly at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 until Tuesday, April 20.
Spaghetti with salad and bread will be $8. Hot meatball subs will be available for $6. Salad and bread will be $5.
Takeout orders and delivery in Oneonta may be arranged by calling 607-436-9136.
Blood drive to be held Thursday
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
