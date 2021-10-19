Meetings continue to focus on families
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ydsrxjrc.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/aj4krhxh.
Roast turkey dinner to be held Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A turkey dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $14 dine-in or take-out meal will include roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Grief support group to meet in-person
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet in-person for the first time since May of 2020 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Embury room at the First Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Sharing sessions are held monthly for families experiencing grief following the death of a child.
According to a media release, Zoom meetings have been held since the onset of the pandemic.
Masks are requested to be worn at Thursday’s gathering.
Visit www.tcfoneonta.org or call 607-746-7396 for more information.
Halloween dance to be held Sunday
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a Halloween dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
Music for round and square dancing will be provided by Doc Weismore’s Real Country band.
All those 18 and older may attend in costume. Prizes will be awarded to those judged to have the three best costumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.