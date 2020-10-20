Holiday meal needs funds, volunteers
ONEONTA — The 45th annual Oneonta Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, deliveries and takeout dinners will be offered. Takeout orders will be available from The Lord’s Table at 18 Elm St. and deliveries will be dispatched from St. Mary’s Church on Walnut Street.
According to a media release, help is needed from the Oneonta community to fund and carry out the traditional free meal.
Only monetary contributions will be accepted as no food donations are allowed to be accepted. Checks, with Thanksgiving written on the memo line, may be sent to St. Mary’s Church at 39 Elm St. in Oneonta.
Numerous volunteers will be needed to be drivers, food preppers, cooks and meal packers from Monday, Nov. 23 through Thanksgiving Day. A cleanup crew will also be needed. Volunteers must be 18 or older and will need to bring their own masks. Call or text Mary Ann Hartmann at 607-226-1785 or email Thanksgivingvolunteer2020@gmail.com by Monday, Nov. 16, to volunteer.
Contact Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or email oneontatathanksgiving@gmail.com by Monday, Nov. 23, to request delivery or takeout meals.
Call John Korb at 607-267-0527 for more information.
Meetings designed to provide support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network has meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4c96etu.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4mjkyjj.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Veterans to host harvest dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in and takeout harvest dinner will be served to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The meal will include roast turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, squash, roll and dessert for $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
