CHESTNUT STREET — The Bruce Hall Memorial breakfast buffet will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The cost will be by donation.
Hall, an active member of the Sons of American Legion Post 259, passed away last December.
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit that organization.
Met operas to be shown at Foothills
DOWNTOWN — Metropolitan operas are being presented live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Most performances will begin at 12:55 p.m. The doors will open one hour before show time. Tickets range from $10 to $20 per person. Lunch will be available for purchase from Soda Jerks.
The 2021-22 season will include “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” on Oct. 23; “Eurydice” on Dec. 4; “Cinderella” on Jan. 1; “Rigoletto” on Jan. 29; “Ariadne auf Naxos” on March 12; “Don Carlos” at noon March 26; “Turandot” on May 7; “Lucia di Lammermoor” on May 21; and “Hamlet” on June 4.
Call 607-431-2080 or find Foothills events on Facebook for more information.
Interview series focuses on pandemic
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society has announced the release of “Voices of the Pandemic,” an interview series recording the reactions of local leaders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, “Voices of the Pandemic” seeks to shed light on changes that have occurred and capture a moment of time for those in leadership positions in Oneonta and the challenges they have faced.
Interviews were conducted by Alan Donovan, creator of public radio’s Kitchen Table Conversations and president emeritus of SUNY Oneonta, with assistance from Bob Brzozowski, former GOHS executive director and Gary Wickham, a longtime local radio personality and instructor in communications and media studies at SUNY Oneonta.
The series began about four months following the start of the pandemic and was completed in June. Among the nearly 20 interviews are conversations with Oneonta’s leading physicians, educators, nonprofit leaders and government officials.
The series is is accessible at www.oneontahistory.org.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
