Program to feature lessons in cooking
WEST ONEONTA — Family Resource Network’s fourth virtual Teen Scene Cook Along will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, on Zoom.
Focused on fall foods, including pies, soups and chili, participants will learn what ingredients are needed and will be led through the preparation process for a variety of recipes. Those who register by Wednesday, Oct. 21, at tinyurl.com/y4342j26, will receive a free kit with the ingredients needed to make vegetarian chili.
A list of recommended ingredients for meat-based chili will be included. Registrants will receive an email with the link to the event and list of recipes that will be shared.
The event is open to all school-aged youths. Caregivers are encouraged to participate.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
