Series focused on pandemic released
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society has announced the release of “Voices of the Pandemic,” an interview series recording the reactions of local leaders to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, “Voices of the Pandemic” seeks to shed light on changes that have occurred and capture a moment of time for those in leadership positions in Oneonta and the challenges they have faced.
Interviews were conducted by Alan Donovan, creator of public radio’s Kitchen Table Conversations and president emeritus of SUNY Oneonta, with assistance from Bob Brzozowski, former GOHS executive director and Gary Wickham, a longtime local radio personality and instructor in communications and media studies at SUNY Oneonta.
The series began about four months following the start of the pandemic and was completed in June. Among the nearly 20 interviews are conversations with Oneonta’s leading physicians, educators, nonprofit leaders and government officials.
The series is is accessible at www.oneontahistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.