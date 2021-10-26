Meetings continue to focus on families
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/eudpsx6.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/9zcwwv83.
Baked ziti dinner to be held at club
CHESTNUT STREET —A dine-in or takeout baked ziti dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include the pasta along with meatballs, tossed salad and dessert. Those who dine-in will also received a beverage with their meal.
Call 607-432-094 for more information and reservations.
Fall Gun Show set by Midstate Arms
SOUTHSIDE — A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, at Quality Inn on state Route 23,in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns and swords are especially wanted and may be brought to she show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event, sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., has an admission fee of $3 per person.
