Museum to present storytelling event
HARTWICK COLLEGE — The Yager Museum of Art & Culture at Hartwick College will host its annual Halloween storytelling event, “The Horror in the Museum,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, for those 10 and older.
According to a media release, the virtual event will feature readings and performances of classic and original tales of spooky fiction and poetry. Performers will include students from Hartwick’s literary magazine, Word of Mouth, faculty and staff members.
The event will be live streamed at facebook.com/yagermuseum.
Library to present escape challenge
CHESTNUT STREET — The Toy Store of Good and Evil, a virtual escape room, will include tabletop gaming for ages 12 and older from 1 to 2:30 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and during other 90-minute time slots on Nov. 5, 6, and 7.
Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library, groups of four players will play late night toy shoppers who find themselves unexpectedly locked in a toy store and discover that something isn’t quite right with the toys. Players will be tasked with solving the puzzles necessary to escape before falling victim to the toys.
The required registration is available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/y4jsjal3. Visit www.hmloneonta.org for more information.
Baked ziti dinner to be served Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout baked ziti dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Included will be meatballs, tossed salad, rolls and dessert for $12.
Halloween event set on spirit world
The Institute for Spiritual Development in Oneonta and SHIFT NY will co-sponsor Halloween Spirit Fest from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, via Zoom. SHIFT stands for Spiritual Holistic Festive Transformation.
According to a media release, the event will focus on psychic and tarot card readings in a evidential mediumship gallery and during private readings. Evidential mediumship is defined as the practice of gathering and communicating information.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yynbqwlm.
Proceeds will support the Institute’s mission.
Call Diana Friedell at 607-433-2089 for more information.
