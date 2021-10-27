Church to sponsor fall rummage sale
DOWNTOWN — A rummage and second day bag sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, at First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta.
Sale merchandise will include toys, games, Halloween costumes, Christmas items, puzzles, winter clothing, linens and housewares.
Call 607-432-4286 for more information.
Fall Gun Show set by Midstate Arms
SOUTHSIDE — A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, at Quality Inn on state Route 23,in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns and swords are especially wanted and may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event, sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., has an admission fee of $3 per person.
Legion to sponsor fall dinner dance
CHESTNUT STREET — A dinner dance will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A turkey dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Driftwoods will provide dance music at 7 p.m.
Reservations for the dinner dance at $50 per couple may be made by calling 607-432-0494.
Those who wish to arrive later for dancing will pay a $10 cover charge at the door.
Proceeds will be used for winter expenses at the Legion.
