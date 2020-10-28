College coeds plan Halloween event
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer team will sponsor an online children’s Halloween Book Read at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
“The Three Bears’ Halloween” by Kathy Duval and “This Is The Pumpkin” by Abby Levine will be read on Facebook Live at bit.ly/3jw6zqL.
Turkey Trot to be 10-day virtual race
The 2020 Turkey Trot for Hospice sponsored by Helios Care in Oneonta will be held virtually from Nov. 20 to 30. Participants who register by Monday, Nov. 2, will receive a long-sleeved race T-shirt
According to a media release the event will honor the memory of the late John Hayen, a founding member of the Turkey Trot for Hospice committee, who passed away Oct. 7.
Participants may download a virtual mobile app which will track pace, distance, overall time and the option of automatically uploading results.
Runners will run their selected miles at any time and place over the 10-day span which includes Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to share pictures and results on the event website and Facebook page. All posts will be entered into prize drawings.
Visit www.hospice5k.com or call 607-432-6773 for more information and to register.
Church to sponsor pie and squash sale
WEST END — Homemade apple, pumpkin and mincemeat pies and butternut squash may be purchased from Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta in time for Thanksgiving.
The pies measure 11 inches and will sell for $14 each.
Orders should be placed by Thursday, Nov. 5 and paid for by Nov. 12. They may be picked up Nov. 24 or 25, when butternut squash will be available in one quart bags for $3 each and two quart bags for $5 each until the supply runs out.
Call the church at 607-432-6552 or email epumcl@gmail.com to place pie orders.
