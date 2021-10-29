Drive-thru supper planned at church
WEST END — Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will sponsor a drive-thru supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
The $12 meal will include scalloped potatoes and ham, salad, green beans, roll and choice of homemade apple or pumpkin pie.
The required reservations may be made by calling 607-432-6552. Callers are instructed to leave their name, number of dinners and choice of pie by Thursday, Nov. 4.
Blood drive set at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross Oneonta blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Legion to sponsor fall dinner dance
CHESTNUT STREET — A dinner dance will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A turkey dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Driftwoods will provide dance music at 7 p.m.
Reservations for the dinner dance at $50 per couple may be made by calling 607-432-0494.
Those who wish to arrive later for dancing will pay a $10 cover charge at the door.
Proceeds will help with winter expenses at the Legion.
